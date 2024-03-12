Is bail reform continuing to have a devastating effect on the City of Utica? A recent arrest at a North Utica fitness center demonstrates that may indeed be the case. In fact, this recent arrest indicates criminals are getting more bold and fearless.

The Utica Police Department announced the arrest of Darnell Bouzy following a report from an innocent bystander. Police say they were called to the North Utica Planet Fitness after another member opened a locker and observed what was inside. The member told police he observed a quantity of narcotics and a loaded firearm. But, that't not all that was discovered.

Police say the locker contained the suspects identification and it was learned that Bouzy was still in the workout facility. In addition to his identification a quantity of cocaine, pills and a .25 caliber handgun were discovered. Following the discovery and police arrival officers detained Bouzy and he is now facing several charges.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department

Police officials say Bouzy was charged with the following.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

The real question is what would ever inspire or empower this suspect to allegedly brazenly bring all of those items into a highly populated and public gym? What are the consequences for these actions? Do these charged warrant any jail time? Will he commit a similar crime again? This is only one example of many where people are feeling emboldened to disregard the laws on the books. It has to stop.

