Single Community Fund Established For Pandemic Response
The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area are teaming up to create a single, community-wide fund to support local organizations responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The two organizations are working together to attract resources and distribute them to non-profit groups through a single, community online effort.
“In a time of crisis, it’s more important than ever before to say this: We are one community,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation president/CEO. “Responding as one community to a public health threat that knows no boundaries and recognizes no bureaucratic barriers is critical.”
Hundred of thousands of dollars in seed money will come from organizations and individual donors, including M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund, the Rising Phoenix Fund and the Community Foundation.
Individuals, institutions, companies and other funders are encouraged to donate at www.mvcovidfund.com.