Wahoo! Tallest New York Water Slide Finally Opening After Two Year Delay

Wahoo! The tallest water slide in New York is finally opening this spring after a two-year delay.

The Wahoo Wave will open for the new season at Six Flags Darien Lake. The 6 story slide will send you down a 30-foot drop in a 4-person tube, gliding across a one-of-a-kind water wall, defying gravity.

At a staggering 60-feet tall Wahoo Wave is one of the tallest water rides in our waterpark. Grab three of your closest friends for one of the wettest rides of your life.

First, you’ll barrel down an enclosed tunnel slide, twisting around tight turns. Then you’ll drop three stories right into Wahoo Wave’s signature feature, a huge water wave wall. You'll slide vertically up the wall and let gravity pull you back down with weightlessness right into the splash pool below.

Wahoo Wave was supposed to open for the 2020 season at Six Flags Darien Lake. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the debut until this spring.

Want to see the Wahoo Wave in action? Take a peek in the video below before getting your tickets to defy gravity at Six Flags in Darien Lake this summer. The park opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

Water Safari Opening

Six Flags wasn't the only park in New York that delayed the opening of new rides. Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York's largest water park, planned to debut two slides where the floor drops out from under you in 2020. The park stayed closed during the pandemic but did open in 2021 with restrictions.

The 2022 season will begin at Water Safari in Old Forge, New York is June 15.

