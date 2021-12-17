Slick and Slippery Roads Expected in Central NY and Northern Tier on Saturday

The weather has been uncharacteristically warm, sunny, and not snowy for most of Central New York. But that is expected to change on Saturday as the National Weather Service says that the chance of precipitation tomorrow is 100% as snow moves from the south to the north.

Beginning on Saturday about three inches of snow is expected. That snow will turn to rain as temperatures gradually increase, beginning at sunrise. South of the New York State Thruway in Central New York and continuing along the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, light snow and ice will begin to accumulate. That wintry mix will make for slippery travel and slick roadways.

As holiday shoppers are expected to be hitting the stores for last minute shopping, authorities are asking drivers to use an abundance of caution travelling. Road conditions may be unpredictable and rapidly changing.

On Saturday night the forecast includes freezing rain and snow. The chance of precipitation drops slightly, but still hovers around 80%. An accumulation of about an inch is expected.

That chance of snow continues through Sunday, December 19, 2021. Temperatures will drop to the lower double and single digits on Sunday night.

Aside from the potentially dangerous road conditions, no hazardous weather is expected through Wednesday. As with all forecasts, the National Weather Service warns that all forecasts and precipitation totals "are highly subject to change as we get closer."

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperatures for next week are forecast to range from the lower twenties to the mid thirties for most of Central New York, dipping into the lower teens during the overnight hours.

