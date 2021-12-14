Slingerlands Man Slapped with 75 Traffic Tickets After Stop, Ram, and Run
A man is in jail awaiting his day in court after allegedly trying to hit a trooper’s car with his own, leading police on a car chase and then a subsequent foot chase.
New York State Police say they arrested 41-year-old Timothy B. Hall, Jr. from Slingerlands on Sunday night.
Troopers say they saw a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander headed west on Main Street in Catskill, New York at approximately 1:44am on Sunday, December 12, 2021. They stopped the driver for an alleged traffic violation and, when they did, things got interesting.
According to information from the New York State Police, as the troopers were approaching the car, “the operator, later identified as Timothy B. Hall, Jr.,...put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike a police vehicle as he fled the scene. Troopers pursued the vehicle for approximately 20 miles with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. The operator eventually pulled the vehicle into a driveway on County Route 67 and fled on foot.”
He was caught and taken into custody.
Hall faces the following charges:
- Assault in the 2d Degree (felony)
- Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration
- Reckless Driving
- Driving While Intoxicated
In addition, police say Hall “was also issued 75 tickets for traffic violations in the towns of Catskill and Cairo.”
Following his arraignment in the Town of Athens Court Mr. Hall was brought to the Greene County Jail.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. As of the time of this posting no additional information is available.]