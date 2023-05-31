Sneak Peek: A Look Inside 42nd Street Bar Ahead Of Its Opening
A new bar is set to open to customers in New Hartford this week and it's location is almost exactly the same as another area hotspot.
That's because the 42nd Street Bar is attached to One Genny, located at 1 Genesee Street - just across the New Hartford/Utica line.
But why would a restaurant and bar owner open a new bar at essentially the exact same location?
General Manager Mike Grande says it's being done to keep up with demand. One Genny has become a hotspot for both good food and a busy bar usually stacked two or three deep on Friday and Saturday nights.
"We did it to mee the demand after COVID-19," Grande said. "42nd Street will have the same menu and tap list as One Genny, but offer a bit of a different environment."
The new bar is located in what served as a run-off parking lot with One Genny first opened. That space came in handy during the pandemic, and with the use of a large party tent, allowed One Genny an outdoor seating space when pandemic related distancing restrictions limited normal capacity. The addition is attached to the existing restaurant via roll-up garage doors, similar to the ones you see on the front of the building as you drive by. Additionally, there is a patio allowing for outdoor dining and mingling.
Grande says 42nd Street's detachment from One Genny's bar and restaurant area will provide just enough isolation so that it can serve as a great place for private parties and gatherings.
There isn't an exact opening day for the new bar, but it is expected to being serving customers soon - possibly before the end of the week.
