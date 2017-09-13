The Stanley Theater will be hosting a "Roast and Toast" for outgoing Boilermaker President Tim Reed on Thursday, October 12th at 6:00.

The evening will be emceed by WIBX's Bill Keeler and feature a variety of guest speakers.

The program will include a cocktail hour, followed by the roast and toast segment and conclude with coffee and dessert.

“We are honored to be able to host Tim’s ‘Roast and Toast’,” said Jerry Kraus, Executive Director of The Stanley Theater. “I encourage all of his friends and acquaintances to come out and enjoy this night and to thank Tim for his decade of Boilermaker leadership.”

Tickets are available at the Stanley Box Office and the Boilermaker headquarters on Court Street.

Proceeds from the event will support the creation of the Boilermaker Experience: A year-round interactive multimedia exhibit celebrating the history of the Boilermaker to be located at race headquarters. A donation will also be made to The Stanley.

Reed announced he was stepping down following this year's 40th running of the Boilermaker.