Stanley Theatre Joyfully Announces In-Person Shows This Fall

The Stanley Theatre in Utica is ready to get back to business and they've announced 3 new shows scheduled for in-person attendance beginning in the fall.

Comedy hits the stage on October 9th, with Vic DiBitetto, a current cast member of the Amazon Prime series Gravesend. DiBitettois known for his many skits and characters, and is touted as a satire artist that will "surely fill The Stanley Theatre with laughter."

November 6th features more comedy with the Bad Boyz Comedy Tour. The Bad Boyz have graced the Stanley stage previously and will return with comedians Jimmy Della Valle, Mike Marino and Frank Rubino and The Uncle Louie Variety Show, which is composed of two Italian-American comedians, Carlo Russo and Lou Greco.

The third act announced by the Stanley moves to music and focuses on the classic crooners of Vegas. Sal Valentinetti is scheduled for Dec. 18th. He's influenced by Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, and rose to fame during his televised audition on America’s Got Talent. Ever since, he has been traveling the country singing holiday classics, amongst many other well-known hits.

All three shows are scheduled for a an 8 P.M. start with ticket prices ranging from $20 to $65 per show. Tickets are now on-sale through Ticketmaster.

