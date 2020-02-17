State Police Investigating Criminal Impersonation In Marcy

State Police are investigating an incident that happened on January 28th on Route 49 in Marcy and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Police say a man was pulled over just before 5:30 p.m. by an unknown type of vehicle with flashing blue lights inside the windshield.

They say two men in their 20s walked over to the stopped vehicle, asked the driver to get out and placed him on his knees at the rear of the vehicle.

The men, who where wearing black winter coats with black winter hats, had no name tags or agency insignias on their coats or hats.

Troopers say one man then searched the vehicle while the second man took a Q-tip and swabbed the complainant’s mouth.

The man was then told he could leave.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.