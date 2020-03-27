State Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Richfield

State Police are investigating a fatal accident in the Town of Richfield.

Police say a motorcycle collided with an SUV just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Route 28 and Hyder Road

Troopers say a preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling north on Route 28 and made a left turn onto Hyder Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle that was traveling south.

The operator of the motorcycle, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was driving the SUV was taken to Bassett Hospital.