State Police Investigating Homicide At Red Carpet Inn In Rome

A man is dead following an apparent homicide at a hotel in the City of Rome.

State Police say the shooting happened at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Red Carpet Inn on Lawrence Street.

Investigators say a man staying at the hotel was transported to Rome Memorial after being shot and when he arrived, succumbed to his injuries.

State Police have very little information at this time and are asking the public for help.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or may have security or Ring footage near the hotel to contact State Police.

The identity of the victim will not be released until police can notify next of kin.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Rome Police and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.