State Police Looking To Identify Booze And Beef Jerky Thieves

New York State Police in Remsen are investigating a larceny that occurred at the Fastrac on Route 28 in the Town of Webb.

Authorities say, two individuals are wanted for the alleged theft of alcoholic beverages and beef jerky snacks.

State Police say, the two individuals pictured above allegedly walked into the convenience store and stole 2 cases of Twisted Tea, 2 jumbo beef sticks and a pack of Beef Jerky.