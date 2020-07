State Police are investigating the theft of a camping trailer from a business in Trenton.

Troopers say the custom-made 2018 Rolling Star Trail Marker was taken from the parking lot of Rolling Star Manufacturing on Liberty Lane in the Town of Trenton.

The theft happened sometime between June 20th and June 25th.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Oneida at (315) 336-6000.

