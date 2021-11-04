State Police say a Stittville man who was reported missing was found in the Nine Mile Creek.

60-Year-old Edward Niedzielski was reported missing by his wife. She told police he had left the home to mow his property and had not come back. The New York State Police went to the property, located at 7510 State Route 291 in Marcy on November 2nd. They arrived at approximately 7:10pm.

Members of the Stittville Fire Department found the tractor first. It was submerged in the Ninemile Creek. They found Niedzielski in the water a short time later.

The New York State Police say he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

New York State Police tell WIBX the investigation is continuing.

