Here comes the snow. Central New York won't see the 30 inches Winter Storm Keenan dumped on parts of the East Coast recently, but it looks like we will need the shovel or the snowblower and an ice scraper.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from last Wednesday night through Friday afternoon (2/2/2022-2/4-2022) in Central New York for snow and ice. The National Weather Service is calling for heavy mixed precipitation that will cause difficult and hazardous travel conditions.

Confidence continues to increase for seeing a potentially high impact/long-duration winter storm Wednesday night-Friday.

Light precipitation will move into the area Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. The main round of heavy snow will begin Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning in Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

Depending on where the front stalls, parts of Central New York could see over a foot of snow and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are also possible.

Credit- Noaa.gov Credit- Noaa.gov loading...

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 4 pm. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

