Enough already! It's well past April Fool's Day. We're almost in May for crying out loud. But Old Man Winter continues to hang around and could bring up to a foot of snow in parts of Central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM Monday (4/18) through 12 PM Tuesday (4/19) in Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties.

The storm will begin with a mix of rain and snow over most of Central New York on Monday afternoon before changing over to all snow later in the evening. It'll change back over to a rain-snow mix by Tuesday morning. The worst of the storm will bring heavy, wet snow that could cause power outages and make travel difficult as roads become quickly snow-covered and slick.

How Much Snow

How much snow will we see three weeks into April? Just like any winter storm, it depends on where you live. The higher terrain may get up to a foot or so. Half a foot is being called for in the Syracuse area. Utica/Rome may only see a few inches.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of rain, mainly after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Rain turning to snow after 11 pm. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers before 2 pm, then rain showers likely. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

The weekend is looking nice with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

