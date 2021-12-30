Even though the Buffalo Sabres are likely not going to make the playoffs for the 11th straight year, they are better than last season and more importantly to many fans, they're far more entertaining to watch.

The Sabres lost their home game last night to the New Jersey Devils by a score of 4-3, but forward Tage Thompson continued his breakout season with two more goals, and new Sabre Alex Tuch recorded his first point for the team on Thompson's first goal.

JJ Peterka was also playing his first NHL game and looked impressive in his debut. Ethan Prow also scored his first-career NHL goal.

But many people on Twitter were absolutely perplexed at what was thrown onto the ice towards the end of the game. It was on the ice for at least 20 seconds while play was going on.

Someone decided to throw a deck of cards on the ice at KeyBank Center and I can honestly say I have never seen that before.

Taking a closer look, it wasn't even a standard deck of playing cards...some kind of magic cards, so perhaps someone was actually casting a spell on Buffalo, one Twitter user asked?

I'm not sure why the cards were thrown on the ice, but it certainly made everyone take notice, because it was all over social media after it happened.

The Sabres are back at it tonight on Long Island against the New York Islanders. The game will be the final one in 2021 for Buffalo.

