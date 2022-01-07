Successful CNY Pizza Shop For 50 Years With 1972 Mansion on Auction Block
A successful pizza shop that's been serving pies in Central New York for over 50 years is up for sale. And it's attached to a mansion built in 1972 with an indoor pool.
Ye Olde Pizza Pub was started by the late Robert Toomath more than 50 years ago in Hamilton, New York. He passed away in 2017 and the property with a house that was once a mansion in its day is going on the auction block.
The Pub
The pizza pub features an eat-in dining area, 3 bathrooms, a fry room, a walk-in freezer, 2 walk-in coolers, 2 offices, pizza, sub & salad, and hot meal stations. The building is currently being rented out and the new property owners could continue the lease.
The House
The house sits on almost 4 acres behind the restaurant. It was built in 1972 and was once a beautiful mansion complete with a 6 bay detached garage and 2 apartments above, as well as an indoor pool room. Today, it needs some work. There was a water line leak at one time causing water damage, according to the realtor Keuka Lake Land and Realty. A contractor did some work on the house, but more needs to be done. "To build this house today, it would be over 3 million dollars."
The Auction
The property is located on State Route 12B in the town of Madison just a few miles from Colgate University, half a mile from the Hamilton Municipal Airport, and offers potential with several other businesses expanding in the area.
It goes up on the auction block on January 24 and bidding starts at $515,000.