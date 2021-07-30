SUNY Plans To Wipe Out $125 Million Tuition and Fees Incurred During The Pandemic

My oldest was away at college when the coronavirus pandemic started. At the time, we thought it was better for him to stay there, where the infection rate was low, instead of coming home to New York. Then a few months later they closed down the campus, went to remote learning, and pretty much canceled every amenity that you'd expect on a college campus...including the cafeteria.

When the semester was over I asked if we would get some kind of refund on tuition or room and board because they cut so much of the expected college experience that we were paying for. Their response was basically to go pound sand. Too bad, so sad we don't do refunds.

Well, it looks like the state and city-run schools of SUNY and CUNY are going to try to do things right and not tell their students and parents to pound sand. They are in the process of wiping out most tuition and fees that were incurred during the pandemic.

According to the Times Union, Gov. Cuomo announced that City University of New York (CUNY) students would have $125 million owed tuition and fees forgiven from the past year. That could benefit more than 50,000 students.

Tuition and Fees incurred during spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters could be eligible to be wiped out.

SUNY already has programs in place that have been providing relief to students since the beginning of the pandemic offering refunds and emergency grants.

Check with your school for specific details on how to have your tuition and fees forgiven or refunded.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Albany Is Not The 6th Ugliest American City Like BuzzFeed Says...It's Actually Quite Beautiful