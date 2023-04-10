Suspect Sought in Easter Sunday Drive By Shooting in Utica
Utica Police are seeking information in a drive by shooting that left one man with several gunshot wounds to his legs and hands.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Lenox Ave at around 4:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning were the found the unidentified victim. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Police say the man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The case has been assigned to the UPD's Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (315) 223-3556, or you can submit a tip anonymously online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).
