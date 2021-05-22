Meet Isabel Fingerman of Liverpool New York, right in the Syracuse area. She's a Cadette-level Girl Scout in the NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council. She just received one of the highest honors.

Izzy just received the "Girl Scouts of the USA’s National Medal of Honor" for valiant efforts for an amazing act she did back in May of 2020. The Medal of Honor is one of the highest national honors Girl Scouts can bestow. It is given to a girl who displays a heroic act beyond her degree of maturity and training for saving life or attempting to save life without risk to the Girl Scout’s own.

In May 2020, then 12-year-old Izzy showed her commitment to being resourceful, skilled and competent in saving a life. Her quick thinking saved her four-year-old cousin from a potential drowning in the Seneca River."

Izzy is a member of Troop 10520 and Service Unit 101. She is the daughter of Jason and Lisa Fingerman of Liverpool. The Medal of Honor pin was just presented to Izzy at the beginning of her troop’s Bridging Ceremony (moving from one Girl Scout grade level to another).

A huge congrats to Izzy!

