Let's take a trip in the Way Back Machine, thanks to the Utica Police Department.

Policing has certainly changed over the past few decades.

"Back in the day" you could find a police officer on almost every corner, directing traffic and helping folks cross the street.

Back in the 1940's 50s and 60's, Utica Police were a fixture downtown Utica and we have the photos to prove it.

Enjoy this trip down memory land, courtesy of the Utica Police Facebook Page.and check out some of the cool vintage cars.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

Oh, and if you didn't get the Way Back Machine reference, Google "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show."

