Ten Locations In Oneida County In Compliance During Underage Drinking Sweep
State Police recently conducted an Underage Drinking initiative in Oneida County.
On Wednesday, June 8, Police checked 11 different businesses and ten were found to be in compliance
The following locations were found to be in compliance.
- Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363
- Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt 69 Taberg, NY 13471
- Fastrac, 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Y-Hill Express, 2344 St Rt 49 Blossvale, NY 13308
- Sylvan Spirits, Wines and Liquors, 1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 4835 St Rt 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421
- Foodland, 5343 E. Seneca St, Vernon, NY 13476
- Byrne Dairy, 216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY 13440
The Circle K Store on Seneca Street in Vernon was found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under 21 years old.
A clerk the store was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21.
State Police targeted nearly two dozen convenience stores in Oneida County in early May.in an underage drinking initiative.
21 of the 22 stores checked were found to be in compliance with the law.
During an underage initiative held in Herkimer County in April, 10 of 13 locations checked were found to be in compliance.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]