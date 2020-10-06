Tenney Gets Another Key GOP Endorsement In NY-22 Race

As a Republican you can't get a better endorsement than one from President Trump, but the list continues to grow for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

Tenney's campaign announced Tuesday another key endorsement from an individual that has been in the spotlight for the last several months. This individual was a key part in the President's Impeachment defense.

Tenney is proud to accept the endorsement of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. In a statement released by the Tenney campaign Giuliani says,

I support Claudia Tenney for Congress because she is President Trump’s best ally in Washington. She stands up for her community, fights for what’s right and never backs down. She is a leader that President Trump needs in Congress. Claudia always supports our brave police officers and stands up for law and order against the radical left who burn, loot, and destroy. For years, Claudia has been tough on Communist China for lying, cheating, and stealing. She’s fighting to bring Made in America jobs back to Upstate New York. New York deserves to have leaders like Claudia Tenney who fight for middle-class families, small businesses, our veterans, seniors, and law enforcement every day. Claudia has President Trump’s and my support 100%.

Tenney feels her strong support for law enforcement and law and order is a shared passion for her and the former mayor and she's proud to accept the endorsement. In the same statement Tenney expressed her gratitude for the nod saying in part,

It is a privilege to have the support of Mayor Giuliani, an amazing leader who turned around New York City and so ably led us after the September 11th attacks. I shared the Mayor’s commitment to police and upholding law and order. His endorsement shows that our campaign is gaining momentum and has the backing of local, state, and national leaders.

In addition to the support from President Trump, Tenney has also garnered support from former New York Governor George Pataki, former Speaker Newt Gingrich, GOP Congressional Leaders Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise and the NRA, to name a few. Tenney will face-off against Incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi in the upcoming election on November 3rd, 2020.