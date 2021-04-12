Congresswoman Claudia Tenney will host her first Town Hall of the new term on Wednesday evening. It is a virtual event, scheduled for 6:30PM Wednesday night, and will be hosted on Zoom.

Constituents who'd like participate will need to register at https://tenney.house.gov/rsvp . You'll need to submit your name, an email address and a telephone number. A confirmation email with details on how to login and join the Town Hall on Wednesday morning.

The format will include a Q&A session, along with Tenney's comments on the infrastructure proposal, the border crisis, election Integrity, according to Tenney's communications director, Colleen Kennedy.

In announcing the virtual event, Tenney's office noted that the start time of the call could change pending the House of Representatives voting schedule.

