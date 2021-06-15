The battle continues for Utica Police.

Utica Police have taken another three illegal handguns off City streets.

Police located two loaded guns following a foot chase involving two men in the area of Addington Place and Elm Street on Tuesday night.

Police were called to that area for a report of two suspicious men wearing ski masks and walking between houses.

Once officers located the suspects, they attempted to conduct an interview of the two men.

The two suspects then fled on foot but were apprehended a short distance away.

Police say one of the guns was a “ghost gun”, which was pieced together by someone other than the authorized manufacturer.

Those guns lack serial numbers and cannot be traced to any purchaser.

Officers located one handgun in a book bag, while a second gun was found in the front waistband of one of the suspects.

At the conclusion of the incident, the following were charged

Thomas Soth age 20 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Roger Too age 18 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd x2

Criminal Possession of a Firearm x2

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Officers also locate a located handgun during a NYS parole check at a home in Utica.

At the conclusion of the investigation Jayson Jackson age 27 of Utica was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd x2

Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

