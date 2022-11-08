The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter

It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York.

Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.

Ice cream is something we all crave during the warm summer months, but maybe that's because we miss it so much during the winter. Good news for you, you don't have to suffer any longer.

Nicky Doodles' Winter Ice Cream Parlor is happy to serve all Central New Yorkers. Bring your family in to their NEW dining room and get your favorite sweet treats you crave.

The seasonal opening comes at the perfect time. Most ice cream shops closed their doors for the season in October, including Nicky Doodles on the 23rd. With no where to go, you now have an answer.

In years past, Nicky Doodles has only offered a To-Go option at their Rome location. Customers could choose from any of their soft serve or hard ice cream flavors, with the additional options of ice cream cakes, pies and sandwiches as well.

This year, pull up a seat and enjoy a sweet treat with your friends and family. Don't wait for the spring to get your favorite flavors. Just go to Nicky Doodles in Rome on November 15th!

