Complete List Of Things Permitted In Highmark Stadium

You did it. You got tickets to go see the Bills. Now you're planning out your day. The question is, "What can you bring into the stadium with you?"

The annual Blue Vs. Red practice is being held at Highmark Stadium tonight. For many of the players, it will be the first time they will be able to see Bills Mafia in their natural habitat. They'll be able to experience at least a little taste of what it will be like on a game day.

For many of the fans, it's their first time seeing the team on the turf with their own eyes. It really is a whole different experience to be at the game. You can follow the team all year from your couch, but there's something different about being in the stadium when history happens.

A free practice session is a great opportunity for a family that might not be able to afford to watch them any other time throughout the season. So if this is your first time going to the stadium, you need to know that there are some things that you won't be able to bring in with you and yes, they check at the door.

Prohibited Items

Here are the things that they will NOT allow:

Battery-operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Tobacco products - including cigarettes/electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches​

Drones, Unmanned Aircraft Devices

Alcoholic beverages, illegal substances

Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)

Clutch bags not to exceed 4.5" x 6.5"

Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable devices (balloons)

Bottles, cans, thermoses, and other beverage containers

Cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches

Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics

Fireworks

Headwear or clothing that may impede the view of guests

Laptop computers, radios

Laser pointer devices, noisemakers

Promotional materials not approved by the Bills

Seat cushions larger than 15" x 15" or that contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs

Selfie sticks, sticks or poles

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video cameras, monopods and tripods

Weapons (knives, box-cutters, firearms, etc.)

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

Bags/Purses

If you do plan to bring a bag or purse into the stadium, remember they have to fulfill these requirements:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), or

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (4 ½" x 6 ½"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Things you CAN bring:

Seat cushions must not exceed 15" x 15" and must not contain arm rests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs.

Additional clothing and blankets (must be carried loosely)

Binoculars

Cameras with lenses shorter than six (6) inches

iPads and tablet devices For more on the entry policy of Highmark Stadium, click here.

