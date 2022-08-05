Complete List Of Things Permitted In Highmark Stadium
You did it. You got tickets to go see the Bills. Now you're planning out your day. The question is, "What can you bring into the stadium with you?"
The annual Blue Vs. Red practice is being held at Highmark Stadium tonight. For many of the players, it will be the first time they will be able to see Bills Mafia in their natural habitat. They'll be able to experience at least a little taste of what it will be like on a game day.
For many of the fans, it's their first time seeing the team on the turf with their own eyes. It really is a whole different experience to be at the game. You can follow the team all year from your couch, but there's something different about being in the stadium when history happens.
A free practice session is a great opportunity for a family that might not be able to afford to watch them any other time throughout the season. So if this is your first time going to the stadium, you need to know that there are some things that you won't be able to bring in with you and yes, they check at the door.
Prohibited Items
Here are the things that they will NOT allow:
- Battery-operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)
- Tobacco products - including cigarettes/electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, lighters/matches
- Drones, Unmanned Aircraft Devices
- Alcoholic beverages, illegal substances
- Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)
- Clutch bags not to exceed 4.5" x 6.5"
- Beach balls, footballs, balls, inflatable devices (balloons)
- Bottles, cans, thermoses, and other beverage containers
- Cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches
- Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics
- Fireworks
- Headwear or clothing that may impede the view of guests
- Laptop computers, radios
- Laser pointer devices, noisemakers
- Promotional materials not approved by the Bills
- Seat cushions larger than 15" x 15" or that contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps or metal backs
- Selfie sticks, sticks or poles
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras, monopods and tripods
- Weapons (knives, box-cutters, firearms, etc.)
- Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate
Bags/Purses
If you do plan to bring a bag or purse into the stadium, remember they have to fulfill these requirements:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", or
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), or
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (4 ½" x 6 ½"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
Things you CAN bring: