Are you looking to purchase a home that's secluded from people and ingulfed in the true beauty of the Adirondack Mountains? This home in Lake Placid would be perfect for you, but it costs a pretty penny.

Lake Placid is a village near the lake of the same name, known as a Winter Olympics venue and a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits.

517 Bear Cub Lane in Lake Placid, New York, will leave you breathless from the view of the beautiful Adirondack Mountains. The property, which is also known as "Snow Hill Farm," features 250 acres of rolling hills and was featured for its beauty in a few popular magazines, including Town and Country.

The hills are alive at this French Normandy inspired estate nestled amid rolling meadows in the Adirondack Mountains of Lake Placid, NY.

The 6,757 square foot home features the following:

Bedrooms and bathrooms

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 7

Full bathrooms: 4

1/2 bathrooms: 3

Interior Features

Interior features: Sunroom, Apartment, Fireplace, Wet Bar

Parking

Total spaces: 7

Parking features: 3 Car Garage, 4+ Car Garage, Attached, Driveway

Garage spaces: 3

Covered spaces: 3

If you're someone who truly loves the great outdoors and wants to be immersed in the full experience of what Lake Placid has to offer, this is the home for you.

Tranquility, space and outdoor recreation for an active healthy lifestyle await you on your own peaceful preserve adjacent to State forest land and within minutes of Heaven Hill Trails for hiking, cross country skiing and biking.

The home was built in 1961 and, according to Zillow, was sold for the first time in 2005 for $505,000. That price has changed quite significantly since then. It's listed on Zillow for $8,900,000, which means your average payment each month would be $45,633.

Take a look inside for yourself!

Here's a look inside:

