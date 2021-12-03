This Upstate New York Town Was Named One Of The Most Festive In The USA

If you're looking for a little holiday cheer, and some festive people to be around this Christmas in Upstate New York, look no further than Skaneateles.

Skaneateles was just named number 2 on a list called "The Most Festive Holiday Towns" from Sixt:

For the literary-minded, the village of Skaneateles celebrates the holidays with a very Dickens Christmas. Charles Dickens and dozens of his characters—including A Christmas Carol’s Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future—meet at the Gazebo at Clift Park for holiday merrymaking."

Each and every weekend you get to step back in time and enjoy the holidays with Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles. The celebration runs every Saturday and Sunday through December 23rd, from noon to 4 PM, plus December 24th from noon to 2:30 PM. Charles Dickens and his cast of over 50 characters interact with holiday shoppers throughout the town that decorated for the holidays.

If you take a short drive from Skaneateles, you could head to Seneca Falls aka Bedford Falls. Bedford Falls of course is the home to George Bailey in the classic "It's A Wonderful Life." Seneca Falls honors this movie all year round with The Seneca Falls It’s a Wonderful Life Museum. This year, they are hosting the 75th Anniversary Celebration of “It’s a Wonderful Life” event, which will run from December 8-12 with several cast members making an appearance.

New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit. Check out this list here:

