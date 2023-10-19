Totally Amazing Trivia Questions Worthy of a Jeopardy Category

Every morning on the Keeler Show, we give someone the chance to win between $100 and $500 with Hobika's Free Money Question of the Day.

Here are some of the better questions asked - study these as it might help you to get the right answer with other questions.

Name the first modern era bottled water brand. Evian 1830. Although vessels to bottle and transport water were part of the earliest human civilizations, bottling water began in the United Kingdom with the first water bottling at the Holy Well in 1622.

Fill in the blank: The feast of San Genaro dates back to the year 305 When Catholic Bishop Genarro suffered from ___blank___. Beheading

8000 of these were released into the wild in PA on Sunday. What was released? Minks

In 1972, this commercial peaked at #13 on the Billboard Charts. I Like to Teach the World to Sing Hilltop Singers

The PowerVision Powerray Wizard is used in what sport? Fishing

If you were one of the first people to purchase the Kenback-1 in the early 70s, you bought the world’s first what? Personal computer. 1971 $750

Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo. The first four words in Steve Miller Band’s Fly Like an Eagle. How many times does he sing that in the song? 16

If you purchase a pair of Bongos, what did you just buy? Jeans

Ronnie Harmon (Buffalo Bills) played what position? RB #1 draft pick 1986

Wilson - the legendary football maker - is a company based in this state. Illinois. (Used to be a meat packing business)

Robert Norman Ross was best known for what? Painting

Lisa Montgomery is better known by this name? Kennedy

This guy walks into a bar. And he says, ow!!

If you ride a hippocampus, what will definitely happen to you? You’ll get wet

Hippocampus is a part of your brain. It’s also the scientific name for this animal…. Sea Horse

What’s the word based on this definition: a shapeless mass or blob of something, especially soft food. A dollop

This Golden Girls contributor played most of the instruments on Linda Rondstadt’s “You’re no Good” - Andrew Gold. Thank You for Being a Friend, Lonely Boy

Which country has the most pyramids? Sudan. (Egypt 138, Sudan 225)

What is the world’s smallest mammal? A bat (A bumblebee bat to be exact) (Body length of 1.29 inches)

Where was German Chocolate cake invented? (Hint it’s an American state) Texas, by a guy named Sam German (Has no ties to Germany)

This country consists of 7,641 islands. The Philippines

If you throw 7 limes and 4 lemons in your pool, how many citrus fruits will be floating on top of the water? 4 (Lemons float, limes don't)

If you’re told to press octothorpe, what device are you most likely using? A telephone. Hashtag or # on a phone.

