Town Of Lebanon Man Arrested After 8-Hour Standoff

A Town of Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning after an 8-hour standoff with police.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Route 12B in Lebanon on Wednesday night, where an armed man had barricaded himself inside his home with members of his family.

Deputies were able to evacuate the family without incident.

During the standoff, 41-year old Joshua Wilcox threatened to hurt himself.

Wilcox allegedly set fire to the residence before surrendering.

He was arrested and charged with menacing and arson.

Wilcox was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“I commend all of the responding officers for their hard work last night to ensure that no lives were lost during this incident,” said Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood. “Unfortunately, much of the residence was destroyed in the fire, but no lives were lost and that is always our objective.”