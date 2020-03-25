Trenton Man Arrested After Fight With Family Member

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a domestic dispute on Hulser Road in Trenton.

Deputies say they responded to the address around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Police say, Robert Diegnan broke a window, several chairs and then had a physical altercation with a family member.

It is alleged by deputies that Diegnan pushed the family member to the ground and took property out of that persons pocket.

Diegnan fled the scene and was later located by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit and taken into custody. He's facing charges of Robbery and Criminal Mischief.