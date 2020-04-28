Trenton Woman Arrested For Alleged Neglect Of Three Children

A Trenton woman has been arrested by The Oneida County Sheriff's Office as a result of a third party report of alleged child neglect.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an address on Mapledale Acres in Trenton on April 26th at around 8:25 p.m. after a caller reported to 911 three children were left alone in "unhealthy and unlivable conditions."

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say, after their investigation they determined Amanda J. Martin, the mother, had been neglecting and maltreating those three children.

Deputies later located the mother of the children the next morning at around 11 a.m. in the area of Starr Hill Road in Steuben. Deputies arrested Martin for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was brought to the Law Enforcement Building in Oriskany and booked with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Under 17, a misdemeanor and transported to Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The Sheriff's Office says CPS was notified about the incident. Deputies were assisted on scene by the NY State Police.