Trick-or-Treating Moved to Saturday For These Two Mohawk Valley Communities
Are children trick-or-treating Saturday or Sunday? That's the question a lot of parents are trying to figure out the answer to. Halloween falls on Sunday this year, a school night, which is why two communities in the Mohawk Valley have moved their trick-or-treating to take place Saturday.
On Thursday, the City of Utica announced that they recommended that 4PM to 7 PM on Sunday, October 31 to reduce litter and disruption in neighborhoods.
To add to that, the city of Little Falls and the town of Ilion have announced that they recommend trick-or-treating take place in those locations on Saturday evening.
According to city officials, Little Falls conducted an informal poll and found that parents would prefer to take kids trick-or-treating the night before.
Ilion Mayor Brian D. Lamica says the board of trustees found they would be able to have more police officers on duty Saturday night rather than Sunday.
Both locations have their trick-or-treating time from 5 PM to 7 PM.
Know of any other communities with a different trick-or-treat time? Let us know in the station app.
If You See a Trick-Or-Treater With A Blue Pumpkin...
It's for a reason.
If you see someone carrying a blue pumpkin candy bucket, it probably means that the child is autistic. This has been going on for a few years now so you may not have heard about it.
The blue pumpkin candy bucket has caught on and some stores have been selling blue pumpkins for autistic kids and adults. In fact, the blue Halloween bucket has become the unofficial symbol of awareness for autism and its misconceptions.