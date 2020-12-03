Troopers Issued Nearly 1,800 Tickets During Operation Hard Hat

State Police issued nearly 1,800 tickets during this year’s Operation Hardhat.

The initiative between State Police, the State Department of Transportation and the State Thruway Authority, aims to crack down on violations in highway construction zones.

"Building and maintaining a 21st Century transportation system cannot be done without the work performed by highway construction workers and it's imperative we do all we can to make their jobs as safe as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "Preventing tragedies takes everyone working together, so while the state will continue to crack down on those who endanger those working on our roadways, I am urging all New Yorkers to not only obey the speed limit and other traffic laws, but to do the right thing and use care while traveling through work zones."

The 1,779 tickets issued included the following violations:

Speeding - 618

Seatbelts - 187

Cell Phone - 297

Failure to Move Over - 141

Failure to Obey Flagger - 2

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device - 17

DWI - 1

Other violations - 516

The number of tickets issued by trooper this year surpassed 2019’s total by nearly 70 percent.

.