New York State, or parts of it, along with areas in New Jersey and Connecticut could soon be under a mandatary two week, 'enforceable quarantine', President Trump said Saturday.

On twitter, the President also said he was giving 'consideration to the idea' and that a decison would soon be 'one way or another.'

What exactly that meant for the community as a whole seems unclear. The President did say this could apply to 'hot spots', but did not express details as to what restrictions could be put on New Yorkers.

Governor Cuomo was asked about the possible quarantine and said he didn't like the idea, from NBC News: