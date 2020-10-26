Two Friday Shootings In Utica Still Being Investigated

The Utica Police Department is still investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

Police were made aware of the first incident Friday evening when a man walked into St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Officials say the man reported he was walking on City Street neat Capital Avenue when he heard the shot and felt the round strike him. He was then able to call for a ride to the hospital and his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The second incident was reported to officials after a man walked into St. Luke’s Hospital just before 11 p.m. Friday. Police say that victim reported walking on Sunset Avenue near Waverly Place when he noticed a dark colored SUV approaching with an individual firing shots. That victim told police he was hit in the thigh. His injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

Officials say the victim was struck and obtained transportation to the hospital. Police say there were never any calls to 911 about either shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UPD Criminal Investigations Division at at 315-223-3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.