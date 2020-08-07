Two Men Charged In Assault At Large Party

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men for an assault happened at a large party on Shed Road in the Town of Westmoreland.

They say about 50 people were in attendance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the party, along with other large parties, have been promoted through various social media outlets.

They’re stressing the importance of not attending such parties to eliminate the chance of becoming a victim.

20-year old Derik Baker was charged with assault and 22-year old Alex Baird was charged with criminal obstructing of breathing.

A 22-year old man suffered injuries to his face that required medical attention at a local hospital.

