Three Stabbed At Herkimer College

The Herkimer College Campus Safety Office is investigating a stabbing incident that happened this afternoon in the Campus Meadows housing complex.

College officials says three individuals were stabbed during the altercation.

They’re being treated for their injuries, which are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Herkimer Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

In a statement, the college said the safety of students, faculty and staff is their top priority.