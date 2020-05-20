Two Utica Comets Earn League Honors

A pair of Utica Comets have earned high honors for logging some outstanding minutes on the ice, albeit in a season that was cut short because of the coronavirus.

Reid Boucher was named to the AHL's All-Star First Team after posting 34 goals and 33 assists in 53 games during the 2019-2020 season. The 26-year-old from Michigan posted the league's longest scoring streak this season - 16 games, from Novermber 23 through December 31. Boucher finished second in all of the AHL in points and goals during the shortened 2019-2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, rookie Brogan Rafferty was named the AHL All-Star Second Team, and the AHL All-Rookie Team. The soon-to-be 25-year-old defenseman ranked third among all AHL defenders with 45 points. Rafferty, from Illinois, also led all rookies in assists with 38.

The tailend of the AHL season and playoffs were canceled following a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus. When the season was halted, the Comets sat third in the North Division with a record of 34-22-3-2 and were gearing up for a playoff push.

The American Hockey League will announce the winner of the Fred Hunt Memorial Award on Thursday, an honor given to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship, determination and dedication to the sport of hockey.

