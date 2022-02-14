Ukraine President's Ratings Fall as Crisis with Russia Brews

By YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a political novice running to become Ukraine's president when he vowed to reach out to Russia-backed rebels in the east who were fighting Ukrainian forces and make strides toward resolving the conflict.

The assurances contributed to his landslide victory in 2019. But Zelenskyy is watching his once-enormous support dissolve after 2½ years in office as Ukraine stands on what many fear is the verge of a Russian invasion. To make matters worse the incumbent whom Zelenskyy defeated has returned to face charges of treason and stir up opposition to him.

Analysts say Moscow is seeking to bolster support among pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine and the buildup of Russian forces near the border is aimed at destabilizing politics in Ukraine.

