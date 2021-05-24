The old saying "One person's junk, is another person's treasure," is relevant in the Town of New Hartford during the month of June. It's curbside trash pickup month again this year for Town residents when they can put large items to the curb in bulk.

"Sometimes certain items are gone before we get there," High Supervisor Rick Sherman told WIBX's Keeler Show. During the 4-week period, it's common place for people to drive around the neighborhoods to pick up that item that might be worth of restoration, or even worth some cash at the recycling center.

The township is broken up into Wards 1 through 4 with pickup starting Monday, June 7. Residents have to have their items placed at the curb by the night before their first pickup day in order to ensure collection.

Ward 1- June 7-9

Ward 2- June 14-16

Ward 3- June 21-23

Ward 4- June 28-30

Sherman asks that people separate their "junk" into 5 different categories.

Category 1) All metal and major appliances (including stoves, refrigerators (doors must be removed), water heaters, microwaves, bed springs containing no fabric, bicycles)

Category 2) Tires and rims. No tires on rims (limited to 4 each) Must be separated.

Category 3) Furniture (including mattresses, stuff furniture, and junk)

Category 4) Construction and demolition debris: stone, lumber, shingles, sheet rock, window frames, rugs, bricks, concretes. (Must be containerized and limited to 3 metal or plastic containers, not to exceed 45lb.)

Category 5) Televisions and electronics

Sherman says that residents who don't follow the instructions will not receive pickup. He also says there are items that can not be placed on the curb. They include cardboard, broken glass, clothing, liquids including paint, batteries and propane tanks, dirt and sand, hazardous household waste, paint cans, garden debris and styrofoam.