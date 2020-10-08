United Way MV Launches ‘Take And Make’ Meal Box Program

United Way of the Mohawk Valley has launched a unique food give away series for City of Utica residents.

Starting October 25th, they are launching their "Take and Make" meal box program. This will take place through three distribution days, each handing out 1,500 meal boxes.

The United Way is making these meal boxes super easy for people to make, including ingredients to prepare 5 meals for a family of 5 with corresponding step-by-step recipes cards. Each meal box will also include 50 disposable masks courtesy of Bank of America.

You can text UTICAFOOD to 898-211 to reserve your free meal box. United Way’s Take and Make meal boxes will be available to City of Utica residents by reservation. For residents who are unable to text, they may call 1-844-DIAL-211.

The distribution will be a drive or walk through style pick-up. The first pick up is scheduled to take place on October 25th. When you reserve your free meal box you be able to choose a time slot and location to get your meal box. There will be three total distributions throughout the City of Utica, including one in East Utica, North Utica, and West Utica.