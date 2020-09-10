UPD Officer Suspended Following Alleged Unauthorized Use Of Force

A Utica Police officer has been suspended without pay for allegedly using unauthorized force during a domestic incident on Spring Street last Friday.

Police say Kerwin Taylor allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm and body camera footage from several officers shows Taylor fleeing the scene and resisting arrest.

They say the footage shows Officer Matthew Felitto engaging in unauthorized physical force during the arrest, kicking Taylor in the head several times.

Body camera footage also shows another officer intervening and yelling “stop” twice, ending the inappropriate conduct.

Chief Mark Williams says the UPD does not tolerate or condone such behavior.

Williams says he believes the action taken by the administration will send a strong message to the rest of the members of the Utica Police Department that excessive force will not be tolerated and swift action will be taken against those who violate the department’s policies.

The incident is under internal administrative investigation and has been referred to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

The City will seek to terminate Felitto under the collective bargaining agreement.

An illegal firearm was recovered and Taylor was eventually taken into custody and charged with multiple firearm related felonies.

VIDEO CONTAINS VIOLENCE AND PROFANITY, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED