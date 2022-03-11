UPDATE: SUNY Oneonta Student was at Party Prior to Fatal Exposure

The investigation into the death of a SUNY Oneonta student remains active.

Who or what caused 20-year-old student Tyler Lopresti-Castro to be found miles away from campus suffering from the effects of cold exposure remains a mystery, but police say they have followed every lead thus far, and need help from the public.

The Oneonta Police Department says that at this time there is no indication that a crime was committed and, "as such this investigation is being conducted as a suspicious death."

What is known by police is that Lopresti-Castro, known by many of his friends as "T-Lo," left a party around midnight leading into Thursday, January 27, 2022. Police say it is believed that he was by himself at the time.

Through an analysis of cellular telephone data that has been collected, police say it appears that he was on foot in the neighborhood in which he was living. In a written release police say, "Over an hour of data indicates a slow shift in location indicative of walking."

A witness claims to have seen a male fitting the description of the college junior "walking up the I-88 Exit 14 on-ramp." Investigators were then able to locate video from a business in that area that shows Tyler as he left Neahwa Park on foot and by himself. They say he continued on Lower Main Street toward the ramp of I-88 westbound. The Oneonta Police Department says that the time on the video is approximately one hour before he is seen on video again at the Silas Lane transit Garage at approximately 2:10am. He was discovered by City of Oneonta employees at the garage at around 6:50am.

According to police, "Preliminary findings indicate alcohol and caffeine were present in Tyler Lopresti-Castro, but at this time there is question as to what his actual blood alcohol concentration may have been so many hours before he was discovered."

Investigators are still waiting for other data to be analyzed and are expected to release more information in the coming weeks. Police say no additional information will be released at this time since the investigation remains active.

Authorities are pleading for anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation to step forward. "The public is encouraged to contact the Oneonta Police Detectives with any additional information at the Oneonta Police Department at (607) 432-1111."

Confidential tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneonta Police Department. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

