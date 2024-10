WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — Owners of an upstate New York home now have a house to defrost thanks to freezing temperatures.

WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2neFwYv ) that the Webster home is entirely encased in a thick layer of ice. The house sits on the banks of Lake Ontario.

Officials say frigid temperatures along with high winds encapsulated moisture from the lake to freeze the house.