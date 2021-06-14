There's a new movie being filmed in Utica and this week the producers are holding a casting call for parts and extras in the upcoming film.

Producers are looking specifically for kids this week for the movie "Benji's Hour", according to Utica Film Czar Paul Buckley who spoke on WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday. However, there are several roles and extras being sought after for the film, which will be shooting in Utica starting in July.

Buckley says the producers are looking specifically for child roles this week, but there are several parts advertised on Backstage.com.

Producers are looking to cast two boys between the ages of 6 and 9, and a young girl around 12 to 14, as well as several additional roles and extras.

Here is the current list of available roles for the movie, according to Backstage.com.

Jerry (Day Player): Male, 35-45 Think biker gang wannabe, still living in his mother’s basement, Jerry casually makes out with Rita in the kitchen. When Benji passes by, he and Jerry exchange some choice words. After a comment about Benji's father sends Benji off the edge, a physical altercation ensues, ending with Benji slashing Jerry in the arm with a kitchen knife. Ethnicity: White / European Descent Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel

Hospital Clerk (Day Player): Female, 28-40 The hospital clerk greets a frazzled Benji at the front desk following Rita's overdose. Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel

Bailiff (Day Player): Male, 37-45 The bailiff calls out the court docket, including Benji's sentencing. Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel Judge (Day Player): Female, 40-45

A stern yet equitable judge, this character hears the terms of the plea deal set forth by the Assistant District Attorney, ultimately accepting the arrangement and sentencing Benji to community service. Ethnicity: Black / African Descent, Ethnically Ambiguous / Multiracial, Indigenous Peoples, Latino / Hispanic Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel Cancer Patient (Day Player): Female, 30-45

This character, an early-stage cancer patient, walks into the wig shop with her husband to look at hair pieces. Once they begin viewing options, the quiet enormity of the situation sends this character to tears. Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel Young Benji (Supporting): Male, 6-11

The young version of our protagonist/the title character, Young Benji is featured in three pivotal flashback scenes. The first is a heartwarming scene where he and Benji go hunting in the woods. The second scene sees Benji and his friend playing in the backyard, where Benji happens to see his father aggressively yelling at his mother. The third scene takes place during Christmas, where Benji sees two police officers barge into his home and arrests his father. Video reel a plus. Ethnicity: White / European Descent Required Media: Headshot/Photo Young Eric (Day Player): Male, 6-10

Police Officer (Day Player): All Genders, 25-60 Wedding Bartender (Day Player): Male, 30-40 Husband (Day Player): Male, 35-45

Buckley says that the film producers are also looking for 3 homes to be used as locations for the movie, as well.

The full length feature film is produced by Gossamer Films out of New York City.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items