Keeler Show Notes for Friday, February 28th, 2020

Friday, February 28th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- A new Fox News Poll takes a look at the 2020 Democrat primary and general election. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) joins us this morning to break it all down for us.

- Willie Waffle loves movies and we love him! He's reviewing the remake of a Universal Monster Movie Classic. It's 'The Invisible Man.' He gives the thing 2 1/2 Waffles.

7 AM Hour

- Paul Buckley from The City of Utica joins us this morning to preview this week's episode of 'City Limits.'

- We have the stage for the Utica Pioneers Men's Ice Hockey game Sunday. It will be a big one and we're giving away tickets. Head Coach Gary Heenan also joins us this morning to give his thoughts on the match-up this weekend.

- Two of the defendants in the Word of Life Church case are out of prison and Susan Ashline, who has written a book on the case, gives us an update.

8 AM Hour

- The Utica Dollars for Scholars program is giving away several scholarships for local students, but the deadline is soon approaching. Bruce Brodsky is on this morning to talk about the requirements and specifics about it.

- The St. Patrick's Day Parade is coming soon!

- The debate goes on to determine if the President and the government are doing enough to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading in the U.S. Jon Decker (FNR) joins us this morning to discuss.