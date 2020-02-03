Keeler Show Notes for Friday, January 31st, 2020

Friday, January 31st, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The longtime Chief-of-Staff for Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is retiring. Today is Al Candido's last day on the job and he calls in to reflect on his 13 years at that position.

- Willie Waffle can only come up with 1 waffle between two movies he's reviewing today. They are:

The Rhythm Section - Blake Lively wants revenge on those who killed her family.

Gretel and Hansel - Brother and sister head into the woods looking for food and find trouble.

7 AM Hour

- Nicole and Vin are from the Veterans' Outreach Center to talk about an upcoming benefit comedy show.

- We're talking Turning Stone money and Super Bowl betting with Joel Barkin of the Oneida Indian Nation.

8 AM Hour

- It may be cold, but the real estate market is HOT! Bill and Robin Mongeau from River Hills Properties are on this morning to talk about the area's growth and the values of homes increasing.

- The Super Bowl is Sunday and Brandon Lang picks his favorites for the big game. Prop bets and more with the inspiration for the film, 'Two For The Money.'

- City Limits is the show about all things Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Show producer Buckley says Keeler and his cancer scare will be the focus of this weekend's episode.